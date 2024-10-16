Mayor reaffirms commitment to fighting crime in Nelson Mandela Bay
After facing criticism for empty promises, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk reinforced his commitment to improving the city’s safety.
Speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday, Van Niekerk assured councillors that efforts to combat crime were in motion...
