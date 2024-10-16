News

Mayor reaffirms commitment to fighting crime in Nelson Mandela Bay

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 16 October 2024

After facing criticism for empty promises, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk reinforced his commitment to improving the city’s safety.

Speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday, Van Niekerk assured councillors that efforts to combat crime were in motion...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Kia Carnival, Mahindra KUV100, VW Passat, Toyota Auris, ...

Most Read