Luvuyo Bono appointed Coega board chair
Nelson Mandela Bay advocate Luvuyo Bono has been appointed chair of the Coega Development Corporation board for five years.
Bono, appointed interim chair four months ago, succeeds Batandwa Damoyi, who held the position from May 2023 until earlier in 2024...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.