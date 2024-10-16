Heartfelt moment as Nelson Mandela Bay artist honours mom on stage
In a heartfelt moment on live television, a Gqeberha artist celebrated his captivating performance in the semifinals of talent search show Ushuni Womhlaba by going down on his knees in honour of his late mother.
Thandikhaya ‘Joliza’ Magayiyana is the only artist from the Eastern Cape to make it through to this stage of the competition...
