Where food and comedy meet on a blue Monday
Nothing goes together better than good food and laughter, so Bay comedians have found a way for patrons to ditch those Monday blues with a monthly stand-up comedy show.
The event takes place at Co.fi Eatchillate at Boardwalk Mall every last Monday of the month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.