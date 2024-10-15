News

Where food and comedy meet on a blue Monday

By Brandon Nel - 15 October 2024

Nothing goes together better than good food and laughter, so Bay comedians have found a way for patrons to ditch those Monday blues with a monthly stand-up comedy show.

The event takes place at Co.fi Eatchillate at Boardwalk Mall every last Monday of the month...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Haval Jolion Pro
MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments

Most Read