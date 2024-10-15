Unattended braais cause fires at two rest camps in Kruger National Park

South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that fires broke out at two rest camps in the Kruger National Park (KNP) on Monday evening.

SANParks said there was no life lost or injuries at either camp.

KNP spokesperson Ike Phaahla said the first fire was at Satara camp, where embers from a braai fire landed on the thatch roof of a chalet, setting it alight.

“The fire was quickly contained before it could spread to other structures. A similar incident occurred at Olifants rest camp, requiring that three chalets be evacuated. This fire was also contained though it proved impossible to remove belongings of guests,” he said.

Phaahla said affected guests were relocated to other rest camps.

He said the park is experiencing hot, windy and dry weather and visitors are urged to extinguish their braai fires immediately after use.

“This will greatly minimise the risk of fire with its consequent damage to structures and the environment. SANParks extends its gratitude to the emergency response teams, rangers and Phalaborwa Fire Brigade for their speedy response and assistance which rescued the situation,” he said.

