Paint-and-sip sessions unleash creativity

The phenomenon of “paint-and-sip” — where groups of people gather to drink wine, unleash their creativity on canvas and socialise — is believed to have originated in America in the early 2000s.
Art teachers noticed that many adults wanting to try their hand at painting were taking an age to complete their work, leading them to conclude that these students were overthinking the process.
They struck on the idea that inhibitions could be freed by introducing alcohol into the classes — and so the tipple-infused trend took off.
Paint-and-sip sessions are now commonplace throughout the world, including in Nelson Mandela Bay where restaurants set aside slots for people to explore their talent, brush in hand, over a few glasses of wine.
The only ripple in the drinks is that these experiences run the risk of eventually developing a sameness, which is why Sigourney Bruintjies, marketing manager at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gqeberha, wanted an experience with a twist.
Inspired by the hotel’s oceanside setting, Bruintjies and food and beverage manager Edward Abrahams came up with “Cruz and Paint” — an offering that aligns perfectly with the upcoming SA cruise season.
“We always want to be unique,” she explained of her thinking at the time.
“Our artists receive two cocktails instead of wine, either in traditional or slushy form — the type you will get on a holiday cruise.”
As an added bonus, participants get to nibble from the hotel’s canapé food station throughout the afternoon.
“It’s all about unleashing your creativity, enjoying our cocktails and taking in the ocean view,” she said.
What’s more, the hotel has partnered with local artist Robynne Gouws to guide painters on their creative journey.
Given that the time for year-end staff parties is approaching rapidly, it has also created a corporate offering called Creative Sips, which caters for groups of either 10 or 20 people.
The canvas and cocktail gatherings mark the beginning of a busy summer schedule for the seaside establishment.
December will see the return of the Poolside Beats DJ sessions, with Amapiano and R&B thrown in the mix alongside the deep house sounds that made these events a hit last summer.
The hotel will offer a Christmas lunch service for small and large groups, while the New Year’s Eve bash promises to be the seasonal highlight.
“It’s another first for us,” Bruintjies said.
“Where previously we had a buffet, we will now have waiters and waitresses roaming the restaurant, serving guests a choice of delicious items from a cold, hot and dessert menu.”
Tabú restaurant’s look and feel will be transformed for the occasion, with a DJ at the centre of things to help people see in 2025 in a festive mood.
“We’re calling it ‘Cruz into the New Year’ to keep our summer theme going. We’re making it available to the public on a ticketing basis.”
The first Cruz and Paint session is from 2.30pm to 4.30pm on Saturday October 26.
Packages include the Solo Adventurer for singletons, Double the Fun for couples, and Squad of Four for quartets of any description.
Tickets are available from Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Image: MATTHEW DU PLESSIS
HeraldLIVE
