Siphosoxolo Myekethe, the man charged with murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki last month, abandoned his bail application in court on Tuesday.
Myekethe, 45, who was out on parole for murder when he was arrested in October for the massacre, first appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court a week ago.
“His arrest comes after the shooting on September 28 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki. Eighteen people were killed and five injured.
“During his brief appearance, he informed the court that he would not be applying for bail, which the prosecution had already indicated it would be opposing,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
Tyali said Myekethe has two previous convictions, escaping from custody and murder.
The matter was postponed to November 26 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Lusikisiki massacre murder accused abandons his bail bid
Siphosoxolo Myekethe was out on parole for murder when he was arrested for the 18 deaths
Image: NPA Communications.
Siphosoxolo Myekethe, the man charged with murdering 18 people in Lusikisiki last month, abandoned his bail application in court on Tuesday.
Myekethe, 45, who was out on parole for murder when he was arrested in October for the massacre, first appeared in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court a week ago.
“His arrest comes after the shooting on September 28 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki. Eighteen people were killed and five injured.
“During his brief appearance, he informed the court that he would not be applying for bail, which the prosecution had already indicated it would be opposing,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
Tyali said Myekethe has two previous convictions, escaping from custody and murder.
The matter was postponed to November 26 for further investigation.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News