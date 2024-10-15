News

Knysna Forest’s lone elephant in good health

Premium
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 15 October 2024

The Knysna Forest’s last remaining elephant is in good health and appears to enjoy being on her own.     

The lone elephant cow took centre stage during a one-day SA National Parks (SANParks) excursion in the Garden Route. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Kia Carnival, Mahindra KUV100, VW Passat, Toyota Auris, ...

Most Read