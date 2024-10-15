Knysna Forest’s lone elephant in good health
The Knysna Forest’s last remaining elephant is in good health and appears to enjoy being on her own.
The lone elephant cow took centre stage during a one-day SA National Parks (SANParks) excursion in the Garden Route. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.