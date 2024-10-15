Hillside pupils come out tops in Moot Court Competition
Two Hillside Technical High School pupils muted their challengers and emerged victorious at the 2024 Moot Court Competition at the Gqeberha high court.
The four schools which competed in the final recently during International Internet Month were Morningside, Khumbulani, Ndzondelelo and Hillside Technical High School, who won the competition with their arguments on the issue of cyberbullying. ..
