Family of three murdered in Arcadia home

By Brandon Nel - 15 October 2024

A father, his son, and his nephew, were brutally murdered in their Arcadia home late on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Bethelsdorp police had launched a manhunt for the four unknown men who kicked open the front door of a house in Hickory Street at about 11.40pm...

Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za

