Family of three murdered in Arcadia home
A father, his son, and his nephew, were brutally murdered in their Arcadia home late on Monday night.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Bethelsdorp police had launched a manhunt for the four unknown men who kicked open the front door of a house in Hickory Street at about 11.40pm...
