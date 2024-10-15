Dedicated teachers go the extra mile to ensure success
Poverty, crime, substance abuse and even child-headed households — these are among the challenges facing a large number of matric pupils preparing for the pinnacle of their secondary school careers.
But while the odds are stacked against them, a dedicated group of Nelson Mandela Bay teachers are determined to see their cohort of matrics rise above their circumstances to excel in the National Senior Certificate final examinations...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.