Committee approves 10-year business plan for IPTS
Council must still give green light for midterm expenditure framework and implementation of next phase from KwaNobuhle to Kariega
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is racing against time to rescue its struggling Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) and implement the next phase from KwaNobuhle to Kariega as failure to do so could result in losing millions of rand in funding.
A cut in grant funding from the National Treasury could be more than R500m for the city...
