News

Suspect arrested, firearm seized after death threat made to Gqeberha man

By Herald Reporter - 14 October 2024

A joint law enforcement operation between Nelson Mandela Bay’s metro police and traffic services led to the arrest of a suspect at the weekend for allegedly making a death threat against a man.

The Sidwell suspect was arrested on Saturday after being found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

2024 Haval Jolion Pro
MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments

Most Read