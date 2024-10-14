Stolen bank cards in cop's possession linked to at least 4 courier hijackings

He was also found with 105 bank cards from Absa, FNB and African Bank, as well as a number plate: NUR 33958.
Bank cards found in possession of Cato Manor police Const Joshua Minenhle Makhaye, 27, are linked to at least four courier vehicle hijackings.
This was revealed by prosecutor Calvin Govender during Makhaye's second appearance in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday.
Makhaye was arrested when he was found with a bank card taken during the hijacking in which 11-year-old Zara Ramsamy was run over and killed.
Makhaye used the card to buy about R1,000 worth of alcohol.
Govender said the state's plan to proceed with a bail consideration had to be put on hold as the bank investigator who was scheduled to trace the origins of the cards was not available.
Last week Govender said Makhaye used an FNB debit card belonging to Shaida Ramsamy, whose car was hijacked in Queensburgh last month, to buy the alcohol from a Checkers liquor shop in Southway Mall.
He was also found with 105 bank cards from Absa, FNB and African Bank, as well as a number plate: NUR 33958.
Makhaye, who is attached to the Cato Manor visible policing unit, faces four charges: possession of suspected stolen property, theft, fraud and obstructing justice by tampering with a crime scene at Chesterville on September 12.
Govender said the state planned to amend the charges Makhaye faces under criminal law legislation.
Zara, a grade 5 pupil at Penzance Primary School in Glenwood, died on September 11 when hijackers drove over her while she hid under her mother's Toyota Fortuner near the Queensburgh McDonald's.
The men demanded the keys and, realising what was happening, the 11-year-old girl hid under the car. The suspects jumped into the vehicle and while driving away ran over the child. She was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the policeman was not linked to the hijacking or the murder. When the hijacked vehicle was recovered in the Cato Manor area, the constable was asked to retrieve it.
“It was during that time that he got hold of the bank card and [allegedly] stole it,” said Netshiunda.
Court proceedings were delayed on Monday as Makhaye's attorney Zolani Duma arrived late in court.
Duma said the defence was ready to proceed with the bail application.
“We are calling for the shortest adjournment to perhaps Friday. We know that as much as complainants in the matter have rights, so too does my client,” said Duma.
Magistrate Ashwin Singh said he could not hear the matter on Friday as he had another matter involving 70 accused.
The matter was adjourned to October 22 for a formal bail application.
