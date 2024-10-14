Police probe rape of woman abducted from North End Lake

Gqeberha police have managed to locate two women who were kidnapped from the North End Lake in the early hours of Saturday.
One of them has since reported a rape case.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the two women were part of a group of six who had been drinking at the lake when they were approached by five unidentified men in a Toyota Yaris at about 4.45am.
“According to information gathered at the scene, the deceased and three friends, as well as the two women, were sitting at the North End Lake consuming alcohol.
“A black Toyota Yaris with five unidentified males, armed with knives, stopped next to them.
“When the deceased, Sean Peters, 34, ran away, one suspect ran after him and stabbed him multiple times.
“He succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder is under investigation.”
Janse van Rensburg said the suspects then allegedly attacked two other men and robbed them of their personal belongings before ordering the two women into the Yaris.
They then drove off in the direction of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
Janse van Rensburg said later on Sunday the police received information about an abandoned Toyota Yaris in Mission Road.
“Mount Road police followed up, and found the vehicle abandoned on the side of the road.
“On further investigation, the personal documents of the deceased were found inside the vehicle.
“The detectives managed to trace the two [kidnapped] females and interviewed them.
“One of them indicated that she had been raped, and a case of rape was opened. The investigation is continuing.”
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist the police with information about the incident is urged to contact Mount Road police on 082-779-7186, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
