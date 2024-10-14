News

Gqeberha man accused of mother’s death expected to plead

By Riaan Marais - 14 October 2024

Why Gqeberha resident Maurice Butlion allegedly killed his own mother could finally be laid bare when he is expected to plead to the murder charge in the city’s high court on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old appeared briefly in court on Monday, where it was heard that consultations between the state and the defence were drawing to a close...

