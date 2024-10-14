Family still living in B&B two months after pole smashed through their house
Confusion in municipality regarding who authorised accommodation arrangement
The Khobokana family will continue living at a B&B a little longer, as the cash-strapped Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is still sourcing funds to fix their Kwazakhele home after a high mast pole fell on their property in August.
Officials contacted the B&B owner to make outstanding payments this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.