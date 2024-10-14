News

Family still living in B&B two months after pole smashed through their house

Confusion in municipality regarding who authorised accommodation arrangement

By Nomazima Nkosi - 14 October 2024

The Khobokana family will continue living at a B&B a little longer, as the cash-strapped Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is still sourcing funds to fix their Kwazakhele home after a high mast pole fell on their property in August.

Officials contacted the B&B owner to make outstanding payments this week...

