Convicted perlemoen poacher back in the spotlight
Nicklaas du Plessis insists he is reformed despite run-ins with anti-poaching units and videos of him flaunting cash
His social media is flooded with videos of him flaunting wads of cash, transporting diving gear and having confrontations with law enforcement along the coastline, but a convicted perlemoen poacher claims he has turned over a new leaf and is being harassed for a reputation he built before being in prison.
Meanwhile, a private anti-poaching unit said they were investigating Nicklaas du Plessis’s alleged continued involvement in the illegal perlemoen trade and claims that he was part of a network of divers stripping the Bay of this precious natural resource...
