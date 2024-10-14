Brutal murders rock Nelson Mandela Bay gay community
Five people killed in less than two months — and activists fear the violence was possibly motivated by hatred
A string of murders has shaken the LGBTQIA+ community, with five lives lost in Nelson Mandela Bay in less than two months.
Activists are now demanding swift and thorough investigations, raising fears that these crimes could have been motivated by hatred...
