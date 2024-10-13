Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom group executive for generation, said: “The dedication of all Eskom employees has been crucial in driving these positive outcomes and their contributions are clearly reflected in today’s results. We wish to convey our thanks to all our employees for reaching this achievement and we recognise that this is the result of immense hard work and time spent away from friends and families to deliver a national imperative in a high-pressure turnaround environment.”
Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati said the board had inherited the load-shedding crisis when they took office in October 2022.
An independent investigation and consultations with power station management using a data-driven approach has led to the creation of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan.
“Today’s achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team in implementing this plan. It demonstrates that with the right leadership, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment, we can overcome even the most daunting challenges. Eskom’s journey towards a stable and reliable power supply is well on track and we remain focused on sustaining this progress for the benefit of all South Africans,” he said.
Nyati said the board was “grateful for the support and collaborative efforts of all our key stakeholders, including the government and the National Energy Crisis Committee members which enabled us to reach this milestone”.
TimesLIVE
200 days of electricity: Eskom congratulates itself for a job well done
Eskom says load-shedding suspension has led to predictions of 2% GDP growth for South Africa
Senior journalist
Image: 123RF
Eskom on Sunday issued a congratulatory notice on its own achievements, announcing the successful delivery of 200 consecutive days of uninterrupted power since March 26 thanks to the Generation Operational Recovery Plan.
The power generator said the plan has not only reduced unplanned outages by 8.6% and improved the energy availability factor (EAF) by 7.7%, it has also positively affected the economic outlook and Eskom’s profitability.
“The plan is projected to contribute to a potential 2% growth in the South African economy and improve Eskom’s financial performance for the 2024/25 financial year,” said the Eskom media desk.
Eskom Group CEO Dan Marokane said: “We are in an incredibly exciting industry at a moment of tangible change. In preparation for a competitive electricity market this is a significant milestone to ensure energy security and attracting investment to South Africa. We are days away from a further milestone that demonstrates the stability of our fleet. On Saturday October 18 we are on track to reach 206 days without load-shedding — a result we last delivered five years ago.”
Bheki Nxumalo, Eskom group executive for generation, said: “The dedication of all Eskom employees has been crucial in driving these positive outcomes and their contributions are clearly reflected in today’s results. We wish to convey our thanks to all our employees for reaching this achievement and we recognise that this is the result of immense hard work and time spent away from friends and families to deliver a national imperative in a high-pressure turnaround environment.”
Eskom board chairperson Mteto Nyati said the board had inherited the load-shedding crisis when they took office in October 2022.
An independent investigation and consultations with power station management using a data-driven approach has led to the creation of the Generation Operational Recovery Plan.
“Today’s achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team in implementing this plan. It demonstrates that with the right leadership, strategic planning, and unwavering commitment, we can overcome even the most daunting challenges. Eskom’s journey towards a stable and reliable power supply is well on track and we remain focused on sustaining this progress for the benefit of all South Africans,” he said.
Nyati said the board was “grateful for the support and collaborative efforts of all our key stakeholders, including the government and the National Energy Crisis Committee members which enabled us to reach this milestone”.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News