Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating the murders of two men who were shot in KwaDwesi in the early hours of Sunday.
Initial police reports indicate that the victims, aged 32 and 29, died after being shot multiple times, while two other men were rushed to hospital as a result of their injuries.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police responded to reports of a shooting in Nondyolo Street at about 1am.
“On arrival, they found the bodies of the deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.
“A third victim was found with a gunshot wound to the back, while the fourth victim was found in a nearby open field with gunshot wounds to the left knee and left upper leg.”
She said it was believed that the deceased had arrived at a nearby tavern in a Silver VW Polo when they were confronted by the shooters.
The alleged perpetrators fled in the Polo.
“The investigation into the murders and attempted murders is ongoing,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Police have urged anyone with information about the shootings to contact the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit detective on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600-10111, or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Two killed, two wounded in KwaDwesi shooting
Image: 123RF
