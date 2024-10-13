Man dead, two women abducted in violent North End Lake attack

Gqeberha police are trying to locate two missing women, while also investigating the murder of a man, following an incident at the North End Lake in the early hours of Saturday.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, six people were drinking at the lake when they were approached by five unidentified men in a Toyota Yaris at around 4.45am.
“According to information gathered at the scene, the deceased and three friends, as well as two unknown females, were sitting at the North End Lake consuming alcohol.
“A black Toyota Yaris with five unidentified males, armed with knives, stopped next to them.
“When the deceased, Sean Peters, 34, ran away, one suspect ran after him and stabbed him multiple times.
“He succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder is under investigation.”
Janse van Rensburg said the suspects then allegedly attacked two other men and robbed them of their personal belongings before ordering the two women into the Yaris.
They then drove off in the direction of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
One of the women was wearing a short, blonde wig and was dressed in a white T-shirt and colourful pants.
She is only known as Zimkitha.
The second woman was dressed in blue jeans, a T-shirt and sandals.
In addition to the murder, police are also investigating charges of kidnapping and attempted murder.
Janse van Rensburg said anyone who could assist the police with information about the incident is urged to contact Mount Road police on 082-779-7186, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.
