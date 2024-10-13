Isuzu takes honours as 2024 Exporter of the Year winner

It was a night of celebrations as exporting excellence in the region was celebrated at the Exporter of the Year gala banquet hosted at the Tramways Building on Friday night.
Exporters Eastern Cape’s 2024 Exporter of the Year Award winners were announced at the prestigious banquet, with Isuzu Motors SA named overall winner for the first time.
“Tonight [Friday] is a flagship event for Exporters Eastern Cape, one we look forward to every year not only because it is a highlight on our social calendars, but also because it is a celebration of the culmination of another year of hard work and success by our members in the export industry in the Eastern Cape,” Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said.
“Recognising our members’ achievements is a privilege and testament to the partnerships we continue to forge locally and internationally.
“I have no doubt, after being chair of Exporters Eastern Cape for 15 years, that we are a unique region with exceptional export businesses, and export support businesses, that are truly of the highest calibre.”
Isuzu vice-president for planning, marketing and corporate affairs, Celestin Ndhlovu, said winning the award was very encouraging, especially looking at how tough the year had been and the hard work the team had put in, into a very competitive market.
“Our strategy has always been to grow the business through exports, and getting this kind of recognition means you're doing something right. So going back into the business, I think it's something that encourages everyone, because, you know, when you get incentivised in such a manner, then it shows that the kind of effort you are putting in, is yielding positive results,” Ndhlovu said.
In the year under review, the company massively grew exports from the Eastern Cape into the rest of the African market, to 26 countries across the continent.
In terms of volumes, they were the second highest SA exporter of vehicles (SUV, LCV, CV) into Africa, and the top Eastern Cape-based exporter of vehicles (SUV, LCV, CV) into Africa.
“We have seen our exports grow into Africa. If we look at our production, about 25 to 30% of our volume is exported into Africa, and we continue taking part in some of the discussions with policymakers to make sure we are creating an enabling environment.
“So, discussions are something we also encourage, especially looking at other players, because at the end of the day, if we can improve the kind of trade that happens in Africa, it’s going to be a huge opportunity for all,” Ndhlovu said.
While Isuzu has been a category winner before, it is the first time since the company was established in 2018 that they walked away with the coveted title of Overall Winner of the Exporter of the Year.
In addition to being named overall winner, Isuzu also achieved the following Exporters Eastern Cape 2024 accolades:
- Best Exporter: OEM — Winner;
- SJM Flex Environmental Award — Merit Award; and
- IDC Job Creator Award — Merit Award.
Standard Bank was the Platinum Sponsor for the awards evening, along with Gold Sponsors Volkswagen Group Africa and OM & Barker; Silver Sponsor Kingfisher FM; Bronze Sponsors Isuzu, IDC and SJM Flex.
The Herald was the official media partner of the event.
Congratulations to all the 2024 Exporters Eastern Cape winners:
- SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award (Merit Award): S4 Integration;
- SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award (Winner): Tavcor Motor Group;
- SJM Flex Environmental Award (Merit Award): Schaeffler SA;
- SJM Flex Environmental Award (Merit Award): Isuzu Motors SA;
- SJM Flex Environmental Award (Winner): Volkswagen Group Africa;
- IDC Job Creator Award (Merit Award): Isuzu Motors SA;
- IDC Job Creator Award (Winner): Lumotech;
- Best Provider of Service to Exporters (Merit Award for Innovation): Thermascan 2020;
- Best Provider of Service to Exporters (Merit Award for Growth & Increase in Profitability): OM & Barker;
- Best Provider of Service to Exporters (Merit Award for New Contracts): Coega Development Corporation;
- Best Provider of Service to Exporters (Winner): C. Steinweg Logistics;
- Best Exporter — Medium Enterprise — (Merit Award for Increase in Profitability and Turnover): Wirquin Manufacturing;
- Best Exporter — Medium Enterprise — (Winner): S4 Integration;
- Best Exporter — Corporate — (Merit Award for Increase in Profitability): Shatterprufe;
- Best Exporter — Corporate — (Merit Award for Increase in Profitability and Turnover): SJM Flex SA;
- Best Exporter — Corporate — (Winner): Lumotech;
- Best Exporter — OEM — Merit Award for Strategic Innovation (Growth into Africa): Volkswagen Group Africa; and
- Best Exporter — OEM — (Winner): Isuzu Motors SA.
HeraldLIVE
Isuzu takes honours as 2024 Exporter of the Year winner
Image: MICHAEL SHEEHAN PHOTOGRAPY
It was a night of celebrations as exporting excellence in the region was celebrated at the Exporter of the Year gala banquet hosted at the Tramways Building on Friday night.
Exporters Eastern Cape’s 2024 Exporter of the Year Award winners were announced at the prestigious banquet, with Isuzu Motors SA named overall winner for the first time.
“Tonight [Friday] is a flagship event for Exporters Eastern Cape, one we look forward to every year not only because it is a highlight on our social calendars, but also because it is a celebration of the culmination of another year of hard work and success by our members in the export industry in the Eastern Cape,” Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said.
“Recognising our members’ achievements is a privilege and testament to the partnerships we continue to forge locally and internationally.
“I have no doubt, after being chair of Exporters Eastern Cape for 15 years, that we are a unique region with exceptional export businesses, and export support businesses, that are truly of the highest calibre.”
Isuzu vice-president for planning, marketing and corporate affairs, Celestin Ndhlovu, said winning the award was very encouraging, especially looking at how tough the year had been and the hard work the team had put in, into a very competitive market.
“Our strategy has always been to grow the business through exports, and getting this kind of recognition means you're doing something right. So going back into the business, I think it's something that encourages everyone, because, you know, when you get incentivised in such a manner, then it shows that the kind of effort you are putting in, is yielding positive results,” Ndhlovu said.
In the year under review, the company massively grew exports from the Eastern Cape into the rest of the African market, to 26 countries across the continent.
In terms of volumes, they were the second highest SA exporter of vehicles (SUV, LCV, CV) into Africa, and the top Eastern Cape-based exporter of vehicles (SUV, LCV, CV) into Africa.
“We have seen our exports grow into Africa. If we look at our production, about 25 to 30% of our volume is exported into Africa, and we continue taking part in some of the discussions with policymakers to make sure we are creating an enabling environment.
“So, discussions are something we also encourage, especially looking at other players, because at the end of the day, if we can improve the kind of trade that happens in Africa, it’s going to be a huge opportunity for all,” Ndhlovu said.
While Isuzu has been a category winner before, it is the first time since the company was established in 2018 that they walked away with the coveted title of Overall Winner of the Exporter of the Year.
In addition to being named overall winner, Isuzu also achieved the following Exporters Eastern Cape 2024 accolades:
Standard Bank was the Platinum Sponsor for the awards evening, along with Gold Sponsors Volkswagen Group Africa and OM & Barker; Silver Sponsor Kingfisher FM; Bronze Sponsors Isuzu, IDC and SJM Flex.
The Herald was the official media partner of the event.
Congratulations to all the 2024 Exporters Eastern Cape winners:
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News