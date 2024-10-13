Five suspects are expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday after they were arrested in connection with a recent business robbery in Kwazakhele.
The robbery occurred in Maqanda Street at about 4.30pm on Wednesday.
The suspects were arrest soon afterwards.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at least four people carrying guns entered the shop and demanded cellphones and protection fees from the shop owner.
They had then fled in a blue Renault Sandero, she said.
“Soon after the robbery, New Brighton [police] members received information that the vehicle in question had been spotted in Korsten.
“They followed the vehicle as it left Korsten and brought it to a stop in Mati Road.”
She said five people were apprehended and the cellphones allegedly stolen during the robbery were recovered.
“It was later revealed that one of the suspects was wanted in connection with a house robbery case in New Brighton, while another suspect was out on parole.”
All five were detained on charges of business robbery and possession of stolen property.
HeraldLIVE
Five due in court for Kwazakhele business robbery
Image: 123RF/schnoeppl
HeraldLIVE
