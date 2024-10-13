Countdown to Christmas in the Home begins
With just 75 days until Christmas, more than 100 stallholders are already preparing for one of Gqeberha’s biggest annual markets, Christmas in the Home.
The annual three-day gift and craft market will again provide a high-quality trading platform for entrepreneurs and creative artists when it returns on December 6 at the Fairview Centre in Willow Road...
