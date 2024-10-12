Young gamer to host Esports for the Culture tournament in Gqeberha
With a vision to grow the Esport culture in Nelson Mandela Bay, Athenkosi Mpati is hosting an in-person face-off between gamers at the Esports for the Culture tournament on Saturday.
The gamer from New Brighton has hosted Esports tournaments in the metro since 2020, and is hoping that Saturday’s tournament at the Casalingo Bar at the Gelvandale Sports Grounds will attract the biggest number of competitors yet...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.