Hefty sentences for Gqeberha armed robbers

Years after their armed robbery went wrong, resulting in a shoot-out with police and the death of their accomplice, three men were handed hefty sentences in the Gqeberha high court.
Mzamo Mzobe, 31, Vuyo Mayekiso, 43, and Nasiphi Siphamandla Khoza, 28, were handed effective sentences ranging from 15 years to life after they were convicted on several charges, including murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
Mzobe, who was released on parole on two previous convictions, will have to serve the remainder of those sentences before his latest sentence commences.
The three were arrested after a robbery at the New Image Store in Sidwell on August 6 2021.
Mayekiso, Khoza, an unidentified man, and Sabelo Mdevulana drove to the store, where Mayekiso stayed in the car while the others, armed with firearms, entered.
They held the owners of the shop at gunpoint while helping themselves to cash, electronics and other items to the value of about R10,000.
As they fled the scene, Khoza fired a shot in an effort to dissuade potential pursuers.
Khoza and Mdevulana got back in the car with Mayekiso, while their accomplice fled in another direction.
Moments later, nearby police officers arrived on the scene.
Khoza fired at the officers and a shoot-out ensued during which Mdevulana was fatally wounded.
The other two accomplices were apprehended at the scene.
Shortly thereafter, Mzobe was also arrested and charged with the same offences as it was found he had acted in common purpose with his co-accused.
According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority on Friday, Mayekiso was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for attempted murder, 10 years for robbery and 15 years for murder, with all sentences to run concurrently.
Khoza received 15 years for robbery, 10 years for attempted murder, and life imprisonment for murder, as well as an additional 15 years for the illegal possession of a firearm and five years for the illegal possession of ammunition.
All will run concurrently for an effective life sentence.
Mzobe received 20 years for robbery and eight years for attempted murder, which will run concurrently with a life sentence for murder.
In addition, Mzobe’s parole for two prior convictions for robbery with aggravating circumstances were revoked and he will have to serve the remainder of those sentences, 966 days and 1,744 days respectively.
Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions, advocate Barry Madolo praised the law enforcement teams, investigators and senior state advocate Velile Makasana for their efforts in securing the convictions and sentences.
“The successful prosecution and sentencing of the trio demonstrates our commitment to combating crime and ensuring perpetrators face the full might of the law,” he said.
“This sentence serves as a deterrent to would-be offenders and reassures the public that justice will be served.”
Hefty sentences for Gqeberha armed robbers
