A 36-year-old man was given two life sentences in the Gqeberha regional court earlier this week, after he was convicted of raping his teenage stepdaughter twice.
The man, who cannot be identified to protect the victim’s identity, appeared in court on Wednesday where he was handed life sentences in respect of both rape counts, which were ordered to run concurrently.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 16-year-old victim reported the incidents to the family violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) at the Bethelsdorp police station.
She told police she did not report the first rape, which occurred in September 2023, as her stepfather had threatened to kill her.
Detective Constable Babalwa Ramba arrested the accused shortly after the matter was reported, and he remained in custody for the duration of the trial as bail was refused.
He was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday.
Nelson Mandela Bay district police commissioner, Maj Gen Vuyisile Ncata said it was disturbing when perpetrators were close to victims, who should be able to trust them.
“Sexual violence does not only violate human rights but also leaves victims with deep psychological and emotional scars.
“Rape is a crime that mainly happens behind closed doors and out of the public eye, therefore the SAPS urges victims to immediately report such humiliating acts of degradation so that perpetrators are arrested and justice gained for the victims.”
Ncata also congratulated Ramba and the National Prosecuting Authority for securing a conviction and hefty sentence.
Effective life sentence for Gqeberha man who raped stepdaughter
