A woman and three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings of four people in Motherwell on Wednesday.
The suspects, a 27-year-old woman and three men, aged between 29 and 32, were arrested by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit in Gqeberha, together with Motherwell detectives, in Motherwell, Zwide and Joe Slovo respectively.
The four suspects will appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.
The two victims who died during the shooting have since been identified as Yandisa Mabuto,47, and Thembekiza Manyashe,40.
Two others were wounded.
According to the police, three armed suspects had opened fire on the occupants in the house in NU12, Motherwell, on Wednesday last week.
According to initial reports, the victims were in a house in Dyakalashe Steeet at about 9pm, watching television, when the alleged assailants stormed into the house through the kitchen door.
The balaclava clad suspects then opened fire.
“One victim, a female, died at the scene, while the second victim died on arrival at the hospital.
“The other two victims, a male and a female, were admitted to hospital for medical attention,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.
Mawisa said the motive was still unknown.
HeraldLIVE
Breakthrough in Motherwell double murder case as four people arrested
Image: 123RF
A woman and three men have been arrested in connection with the shootings of four people in Motherwell on Wednesday.
The suspects, a 27-year-old woman and three men, aged between 29 and 32, were arrested by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit in Gqeberha, together with Motherwell detectives, in Motherwell, Zwide and Joe Slovo respectively.
The four suspects will appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Monday.
The two victims who died during the shooting have since been identified as Yandisa Mabuto,47, and Thembekiza Manyashe,40.
Two others were wounded.
According to the police, three armed suspects had opened fire on the occupants in the house in NU12, Motherwell, on Wednesday last week.
According to initial reports, the victims were in a house in Dyakalashe Steeet at about 9pm, watching television, when the alleged assailants stormed into the house through the kitchen door.
The balaclava clad suspects then opened fire.
“One victim, a female, died at the scene, while the second victim died on arrival at the hospital.
“The other two victims, a male and a female, were admitted to hospital for medical attention,” police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa said.
Mawisa said the motive was still unknown.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News