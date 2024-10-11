News

WATCH | Umalusi briefs media on readiness ahead of matric exams

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Umalusi is briefing the media on Friday about the state of readiness ahead of the 2024 matric examinations.

The regulator will also provide an update on the accreditation status of online schools and arrests made in connection with bogus certificates.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Exam 2024 State of Readiness
Hurricane Milton death toll rises; millions without power | REUTERS

Most Read