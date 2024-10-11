Umalusi is briefing the media on Friday about the state of readiness ahead of the 2024 matric examinations.
The regulator will also provide an update on the accreditation status of online schools and arrests made in connection with bogus certificates.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Umalusi briefs media on readiness ahead of matric exams
Courtesy of SABC
Umalusi is briefing the media on Friday about the state of readiness ahead of the 2024 matric examinations.
The regulator will also provide an update on the accreditation status of online schools and arrests made in connection with bogus certificates.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News