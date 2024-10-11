News

WATCH | Jacob Zuma addresses media about MK Party developments

By TimesLIVE - 11 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

MK Party leader Jacob Zuma is on Friday briefing the media about developments in the party.

The briefing comes after its parliamentary leader John Hlophe resigned from the Judicial Service Commission.

MK Party Leader Jacob Zuma addresses media about party developments
