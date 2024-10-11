Police have launched a manhunt after two people were shot and killed, and two others wounded, in Motherwell on Wednesday night.
HeraldLIVE
Two people killed, two wounded in Motherwell shooting
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2
Police have launched a manhunt after two people were shot and killed, and two others wounded, in Motherwell on Wednesday night.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the incident occurred shortly after three gunmen opened fire on the victims who were in a house in Dyakalashe Street, NU12.
The incident occurred at about 9pm.
Mawisa said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes unit in Gqeberha was seeking the assistance of the public in solving the case.
Mawisa said the victims were watching television when three unknown armed men stormed into their house through the kitchen door.
“It is alleged that the balaclava-clad suspects opened fire on the four victims.
“One victim, female, died on the scene and the second victim died on arrival at the hospital.
“The other two victims (male and female) were admitted to hospital for medical attention.”
The motive for the incident was not immediately known.
The identities of the deceased were being withheld until a formal identification process was concluded.
HeraldLIVE
