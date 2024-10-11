Teen arrested as cops make breakthrough in double murder probe

Police have arrested a 17-year-old male in a breakthrough while investigating a double murder and attempted murder in Cape Town.
Provincial police spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi said according to reports, three armed men fired several gunshots a week ago at residents in front of a house in Nerina Close, Athlone.
Two males were killed and a third admitted to hospital with a gunshot wound.
“The investigation team went the proverbial extra mile, pursuing all the available information to effect an arrest. Their persistence was rewarded when they arrested a 17-year-old male on Wednesday,” said Swartbooi.
The teen is expected to appear in the Athlone magistrate’s court on Friday on two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
