This week, a father found his daughter’s bloodied and bruised body after she was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband.
The man is believed to have taken his life shortly after.
In this week’s episode of Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Lesley Ann Foster of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International about the scourge of gender-based violence and the tragedies that continue to haunt the country every day.
LISTEN | Gender-based violence tragedies continue to haunt the country
Image: SUPPLIED
This week, a father found his daughter’s bloodied and bruised body after she was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband.
The man is believed to have taken his life shortly after.
In this week’s episode of Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Lesley Ann Foster of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International about the scourge of gender-based violence and the tragedies that continue to haunt the country every day.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News