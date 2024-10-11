News

LISTEN | Gender-based violence tragedies continue to haunt the country

11 October 2024
Eridon and Amy Peters
HAPPIER TIMES: Eridon and Amy Peters
Image: SUPPLIED

This week, a father found his daughter’s bloodied and bruised body after she was beaten to death, allegedly by her husband.

The man is believed to have taken his life shortly after.

In this week’s episode of Behind the Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we speak to Lesley Ann Foster of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International about the scourge of gender-based violence and the tragedies that continue to haunt the country every day.

