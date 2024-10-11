Gqeberha police are investigating the murder of an Algoa Bus employee who was shot and killed at the Korsten depot in the city on Thursday morning
Gqeberha police probe Algoa Bus employee's murder
Gqeberha police are investigating the murder of an Algoa Bus employee who was shot and killed at the Korsten depot in the city on Thursday morning
It is alleged that engineering manager Timothy Botha, 53, was murdered shortly after arriving at work at about 7am.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said according to reports, a security officer had raised the alarm after hearing gunshots coming from the parking lot on the premises.
Upon further investigation, security officials found Botha, who had already died as a result of his multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.
“At this stage the possible motive is still under investigation and the suspects are unknown.
“A case of murder is under investigation,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation is urged to contact detective Warrant Officer Errol Kleinhans on 083-24304567, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or by contacting their nearest police station.
Algoa Bus could not immediately be contacted for comment.
