Church leaders hold peaceful march, hand over petition
Eastern Cape legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August has lamented crime-fighting efforts in the province, calling for a more community-driven approach to support police.
She spoke at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Sports Centre in Kwazakhele on Thursday, after hundreds of congregants from more than 10 churches in Gqeberha took part in a peaceful march to raise concerns about social ills affecting communities...
