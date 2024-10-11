Celebrated comedian brings tour to Gqeberha
Gasela has been seen on Netflix, Comedy Central during award-winning career
The fast-thinking, quick-retorting character of award-winning comedian Panch Gasela will be on display for his debut Gqeberha performance at the weekend.
Gasela will discuss how he survived being kidnapped and what it was like being born into a family of 22 children, during his show at The One Room on Saturday, as part of his “Pull out Baby” stand-up comedy tour. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.