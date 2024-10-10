Seventy-four grade 12 pupils were admitted to hospital on the West Rand on Thursday after a suspected food poisoning incident, the Gauteng health department said.
The pupils, aged between 17 and 20, from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.
Forty-two pupils reported to Fochville Clinic and 32 at Kokosi Clinic on Thursday morning with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
Upon assessment, 73 of the pupils were referred to the Carletonville District Hospital for further medical evaluation and one was taken to a private facility.
“Our health-care teams are monitoring the situation. The learners are in a stable condition,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
The latest incident followed another in Naledi, Soweto, where five children died due to suspected food poisoning.
“The department is concerned about these repeated incidents,” Modiba said.
The department warned the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and non-perishable food items.
“It is important that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature and consumed within safe time frames. The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom to avoid cross-contamination is equally important.”
TimesLIVE
74 pupils admitted to West Rand hospitals amid food poisoning scare
Journalist
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Seventy-four grade 12 pupils were admitted to hospital on the West Rand on Thursday after a suspected food poisoning incident, the Gauteng health department said.
The pupils, aged between 17 and 20, from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School and Wedela Technical School were part of a matric camp at Fochville Secondary School.
Forty-two pupils reported to Fochville Clinic and 32 at Kokosi Clinic on Thursday morning with similar symptoms of stomach cramps and diarrhoea.
Upon assessment, 73 of the pupils were referred to the Carletonville District Hospital for further medical evaluation and one was taken to a private facility.
“Our health-care teams are monitoring the situation. The learners are in a stable condition,” Gauteng health department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
The latest incident followed another in Naledi, Soweto, where five children died due to suspected food poisoning.
“The department is concerned about these repeated incidents,” Modiba said.
The department warned the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable and non-perishable food items.
“It is important that food is cooked thoroughly, stored at the correct temperature and consumed within safe time frames. The washing of hands before handling food and after using the bathroom to avoid cross-contamination is equally important.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News