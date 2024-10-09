News Editors Choice

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara

By Kieno Kammies - 10 October 2024

Clara is revolutionising venture capital law by making high-quality legal services affordable and accessible to startups. 

By leveraging technology, Clara simplifies complex legal processes, providing startups with the tools they need to navigate agreements, term sheets and compliance without breaking the bank.

In this interview, Innovate Africa founder Kieno Kammies speaks with Clara’s CEO and co-founder, Patrick Rogers, about how their platform is democratising access to venture capital law and empowering entrepreneurs to focus on innovation.

