Recycling initiative will help clean up Korsten

Korsten businesses have called on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to regulate street vendors, who they say are contributing to the mess in Durban Road as the metro launched a cleanup initiative in the area through a recycling programme.
The recycling initiative aligns with a national mandate requiring municipalities to participate in the environmental affairs department’s waste minimisation and management programme.
This aims to reduce waste sent to landfill sites by 2045.
The programme launched in August was first piloted in Westering and is set to be rolled out in other areas such as Amsterdamhoek, Bluewater Bay and Motherwell NU5.
Public health political head Thsonono Buyeye said the programme was conducted in partnership with stakeholders dealing with waste management and business formation.
“We incorporated the programme with our normal refuse removal mandate, but this time with Noziqhamo Arts and Crafts that creates art from recyclable waste material.”
Buyeye said the city was acting in line with the mandate of diverting waste from landfill sites.
“Environmental affairs wants zero waste going to landfill sites in 2045 and this initiative was brought to life for this purpose.
“The Korsten area is our sore point when it comes to generating rubbish and cleanliness, hence we deployed a group of about 13 workers to collect waste from businesses in the area.”
Buyeye said Noziqhamo would provide weekly statistics of waste collected and its rand value for the city.
This would determine if the programme was implemented in other areas.
Businesses are encouraged to sort their waste and put them in containers outside.
Workers then collect it and a vehicle from Noziqhamo will pick it up for recycling.
Noziqhamo collects the organised waste twice a day.
The collector’s team leader, Samantha Geldenhuys, said the compensation from Noziqhamo was a much-needed additional income to their monthly salaries.
“We work as a team and whatever we weigh and get paid for, we split the money among ourselves.
“It’s a good way to teach residents about recycling and its benefits. We also see the difference the project is making in Korsten.”
In Durban Road on Wednesday, heaps of cardboard boxes and plastic waste were piled up in different parts waiting to be picked up.
A store manager, who did not want to be named, said he saw workers collecting rubbish and the initiative made a difference.
“Most store owners put their rubbish out for collection but the street vendors are not managed in the same way which is why this place will never be clean.
“The municipality needs to organise an initiative to regulate the vendors so they are part of the solution.”
Business owner Ashraf Zaheed, who has operated in Korsten for more than a decade, said the situation was worse than ever.
“The municipality needs to include everyone in this initiative otherwise it’s a waste of time.
“The intention is good and we welcome it, but the municipality needs to do more to ensure everyone participates including the street vendors who contribute to the rubbish lying around.”
Another business owner, Adbiaziz Mohamed, said the project yielded positive results.
“Before the project, we were struggling but at least now there is a bit of cleanliness on the street.”
Recycling initiative will help clean up Korsten
Image: WERNER HILLS
