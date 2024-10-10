Nelson Mandela Bay couple’s tragic demise
Body of woman beaten to death discovered in Booysen Park home
Amy Peters’ uniform was hung up neatly in the spare room, ironed and ready for her to wear to work the next morning, but the 34-year-old never made it.
The Gqeberha woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband...
