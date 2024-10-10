Meet Gqeberha’s Thuba — like the instrument
‘Idols’ finalist to present Prince, Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars tribute show at new venue
From a top 14 finalist in season 5 of Idols SA, to corporate gigs, an MC, and now the vocal director of his own show, Gqeberha’s Thuba Myeki has come a long way from being the little boy who used to sing along in his parents' living room to the likes of Brenda Fassie.
On Friday evening, Myeki brings his show Innovators to the newly launched cabaret-style Centrestage @ Baywest venue...
