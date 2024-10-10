A Limpopo police sergeant is accused of involvement in at least six insurance-related murders and allegedly pocketing R10m.
The 43-year-old officer was arrested after an investigation into allegations that she fraudulently obtained funeral, accidental and life policy cover from various banks and insurance companies.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the killing spree began in 2019. It is alleged “her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds. Some were disabled or mentally challenged. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and would be the beneficiary.”
She was arrested at the police station where she was on duty on Thursday morning.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said if proven, the involvement of a law enforcement official in such heinous crimes is “a disgrace”.
Police officers are entrusted with the great responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of communities, he said, and the alleged crimes would have been an abuse of the power she had over those who trusted her.
The policewoman is expected to appear in the Polokwane district court on Friday facing six counts of murder and 17 cases of fraud.
Limpopo policewoman arrested over six murders for insurance payouts
