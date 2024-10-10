Gqeberha designer takes a bow on Fashion Week ramp
A Gqeberha fashion designer has ramped up his career after being chosen to showcase his designs at SA Fashion Week.
Mimangaliso Ndiko said the recent SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025 showcase had been the perfect platform to show off his latest collection, Neurodivergence...
