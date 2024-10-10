Family in limbo after house crushed by electricity pole
Home not yet fixed and they now face eviction from B&B initially funded by municipality
After their home was crushed by a fallen municipal pole, a Kwazakhele family was relocated almost two months ago to a bed and breakfast establishment while their home was being repaired.
However, they now face being evicted from the BnB over an unpaid bill, while Nelson Mandela Bay officials bicker among themselves over who authorised the payment for their stay...
