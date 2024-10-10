ANC headquarters occupied by members demanding to be recognised as military veterans
The ANC’s headquarters in Nelson Mandela Bay has been commandeered, with boardrooms turned into sleeping quarters by members who want their military veteran status to be recognised.
For two weeks, groups of up to 30 people at a time have been sleeping on mattresses and office chairs and using sinks to clean themselves...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.