Webb co-accused granted bail in illegal gun transport case
Weapons taken to Sedgefield on back of open trailer and bakkie, court hears
With just a canvas sheet covering hundreds of firearms on the back of an open trailer and a bakkie, a George gunsmith allegedly helped troubled Gqeberha gun dealer Karen Webb illegally move weapons from her defunct business to Sedgefield.
Despite the prosecution’s efforts to keep Francois van der Merwe behind bars, he was granted bail of R2,000 in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.