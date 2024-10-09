News

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

By TimesLIVE - 09 October 2024

Courtesy of SABC

The trial of five men accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 are back in the dock at the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

