News

Ten years, R247m later and Sarah Baartman centre still not finished

Parliamentary oversight committee concerned over delays in completing Sarah Baartman Centre in Hankey

By Andisa Bonani - 09 October 2024

More than 10 years after construction started on the Sarah Baartman Centre of Remembrance, a further 12 months are needed to finish the world heritage legacy project that has seen R247m pumped into the incomplete facility.

A parliamentary oversight visit to the Hankey centre left MPs on the sports, recreation, arts and culture portfolio committee disappointed...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Cargo
Toyota Starlet Cross

Most Read