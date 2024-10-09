Siphosoxolo Myekethe, the man who was arrested in connection with the massacre of 18 people in Lusikisiki, made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
Myekethe, 45, was arrested on Monday at his home in the Mamfengwini area in Lusikisiki. He is out on parole after serving time for murder and escaping from custody.
He is facing 18 charges of murder and one count possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.
“His arrest comes after the shooting that occurred on September 28 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana village near Lusikisiki. Eighteen people were killed and five others were injured,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said in a statement.
The accused elected to be represented by a Legal Aid attorney and stated his intention to apply for bail.
“The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from legal custody and murder, for which he is out on parole,” Tyali said.
The case was remanded to next Tuesday for his further criminal profiling, a report from the correctional services department regarding his parole status and possible bail application.
TimesLIVE
Parolee in court in connection with Lusikisiki mass murders
Image: Lulamile Feni
TimesLIVE
